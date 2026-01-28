403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SPA Appoints Rajat Badhwar As Chief Information Officer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insights supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities, announced that Rajat P. Badhwar has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mr. Badhwar serves on SPA's Executive Leadership Team and reports to Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak.
As CIO, Mr. Badhwar leads SPA's enterprise information technology (IT) organization, including digital strategy, architecture, engineering, operations, data management, and business intelligence. His focus is on providing secure, resilient, scalable technology, and cybersecurity platforms in close partnership with SPA's business and mission teams.
“Rajat brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise IT that will be critical as SPA continues to grow and support increasingly complex national security missions,” said Sawchak.“His leadership will help ensure our technology remains secure, modern, and aligned with both our customers' needs and our long-term strategy.”
Mr. Badhwar's priorities include strengthening technology capabilities that support SPA's national security customers, improving efficiency and scalability across the IT organization, and aligning technology investments with mission delivery, business growth, and acquisition activity.
“My work at SPA will center on ensuring technology directly supports mission outcomes for our national security customers,” said Mr. Badhwar.“That means strengthening security and resilience, simplifying operations as we scale, and advancing our cloud, data, and cybersecurity capabilities in a disciplined and trusted way.”
Mr. Badhwar brings more than 30 years of experience leading secure technology and cybersecurity organizations across engineering, defense, financial services, and cloud platforms. His experience positions SPA to advance a secure, cloud-enabled, and data-driven technology foundation for future national security missions.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: . Read the full press release here.
As CIO, Mr. Badhwar leads SPA's enterprise information technology (IT) organization, including digital strategy, architecture, engineering, operations, data management, and business intelligence. His focus is on providing secure, resilient, scalable technology, and cybersecurity platforms in close partnership with SPA's business and mission teams.
“Rajat brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise IT that will be critical as SPA continues to grow and support increasingly complex national security missions,” said Sawchak.“His leadership will help ensure our technology remains secure, modern, and aligned with both our customers' needs and our long-term strategy.”
Mr. Badhwar's priorities include strengthening technology capabilities that support SPA's national security customers, improving efficiency and scalability across the IT organization, and aligning technology investments with mission delivery, business growth, and acquisition activity.
“My work at SPA will center on ensuring technology directly supports mission outcomes for our national security customers,” said Mr. Badhwar.“That means strengthening security and resilience, simplifying operations as we scale, and advancing our cloud, data, and cybersecurity capabilities in a disciplined and trusted way.”
Mr. Badhwar brings more than 30 years of experience leading secure technology and cybersecurity organizations across engineering, defense, financial services, and cloud platforms. His experience positions SPA to advance a secure, cloud-enabled, and data-driven technology foundation for future national security missions.
About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 3,000 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: . Read the full press release here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment