Fleming College Launches Ontario's First Immersive Veterinary Technician Program With Week-One Clinical Training

Peterborough, ON, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleming College is expanding its School of Health and Community Services with the launch of a unique, accelerated Veterinary Technician (VT) program, driven by a province-wide shortage of veterinary professionals. The new program is the first in Ontario to provide students with on-site clinical learning starting in their first week of study - made possible through a strategic partnership with the Peterborough Humane Society (PHS). The accelerated format enables students to complete four consecutive semesters and enter the workforce much sooner than traditional delivery models.

“Our new Veterinary Technician program reflects Fleming's strategic commitments to providing innovative, career-ready education, addressing critical labour market needs, and enhancing student-centred learning through strong partnerships like the Peterborough Humane Society,” said Dr. Theresa Knott, Interim President.“We're excited about the opportunity to provide students with an exceptional learning experience in the state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and animal shelter from day one. Combined with our leading-edge simulation technologies and industry placements, our graduates will emerge as highly skilled veterinary technicians that employers are actively seeking.”

The curriculum places experiential learning at its core, bridging the gap between foundational theory and immersive, hands-on practice. Students begin training at PHS immediately and will use Fleming's advanced simulation technologies to safely hone essential skills and refine techniques before administering care to live animals. This applied learning approach is furthered by a 150-hour placement in an animal care environment, allowing students to broaden their professional experience and master skills in real-world settings.

Instruction is led by experienced faculty, including Doctors of Veterinary Medicine and Registered Veterinary Technicians, who bring current industry expertise and mentorship into the learning environment. Their lessons equip students with the fundamental knowledge required to excel across a variety of sectors, including private clinics, emergency hospitals, zoos, research laboratories, and shelters. Students develop essential competencies in patient assessment, anesthesia monitoring, surgical preparation, dentistry, diagnostic imaging, and pharmaceutical administration - all grounded in a strong foundation of animal anatomy, behavior, and nutrition. Fleming VT graduates will be well-prepared to deliver safe, compassionate, and high-quality patient care.

Applications are now open for the Fleming's first Veterinary Technician cohort beginning in September 2026. Prospective students are encouraged to apply before the equal consideration deadline on February 1, 2026. Applications received after this date will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.

