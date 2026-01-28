Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion In Colorado With New Parker Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Location Marks 15th Store in Colorado

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee company known for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and popular Fuel® energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in the Denver area with a brand-new Parker location.

The store, located at 16898 E Auburn Hills Dr, Parker, CO 80134 , will officially open its doors on Friday, January 30. This opening marks Black Rock's fifteenth Colorado location and reinforces the brand's steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

Jan. 30: Free 16-ounce drinks

Jan. 31: Buy-one-get-one free drinks

Feb. 1: Free limited-edition sticker (while supplies last)

Feb. 2: 50% off food items

Feb. 3: Free T-Shirt with purchase (while supplies last)

Feb. 4: $2 off any size drink

“We're looking forward to continued expansion in Colorado during 2026, and this new location in Parker showcases that growth,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar.“We've experienced great warmth and energy from the communities we're in, and we're excited to welcome our new neighbors with great drinks and genuine hospitality.”

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase-whether in-store, online, or through the app-earns“bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock's protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in seasonal menu favorites like the Pecan Pie Blondie, Macaron Matcha Latte and Lemon Meringue Pie Fuel energy. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are sure to become a new favorite.

For more information, visit and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit .

