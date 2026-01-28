Kognivera Cup: Jaipur Polo Team Beats Thunderbolt In Confident Opener

Jaipur Polo Team kick-started their Kognivera Cup campaign on a confident note as the side delivered a composed and authoritative performance to secure a 10-6.5 victory over Thunderbolt in their opening match on Wednesday. Showcasing attacking depth, resilience, and smart game management across all four chukkers, Jaipur remained firmly in control to seal a well-earned win, as per a press release from Jaipur Polo.

After a not-so-satisfying run in the opening tournament of the home season, the victory provided Jaipur Polo Team with the momentum needed to move forward with renewed confidence.

Early Lead for Jaipur

Thunderbolt opened the contest with intent in the first chukker, but Jaipur asserted early control, capitalising on their fluid attacking play to move ahead 3-1.5. Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur was influential from the outset, driving play through the middle and applying consistent pressure, while Th. Bhawani Singh Kalvi added crucial goals to keep Jaipur in command.

Thunderbolt Fights Back

The second chukker saw Thunderbolt mount a strong response, with Samir Suhag leading the charge alongside Ravinder Mang to swing momentum in their favour. Their sustained pressure saw them close the half with a narrow 5.5-3 advantage, setting up a keenly contested second half.

Jaipur's Decisive Surge

Jaipur responded decisively in the third chukker, raising the intensity and asserting control through structured play and sharp finishing. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh led from the front with a series of well-taken goals, supported effectively by Kalvi, as Jaipur surged ahead to take an 8-5.5 lead heading into the final chukker.

The closing chukker saw Jaipur maintain composure and manage the game with maturity, extending their tally to 10 goals. Thunderbolt added one more through their continued efforts, but Jaipur remained firmly in control to close out the contest at 10-6.5.

Padmanabh Singh's Star Performance

With six goals to his name, HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur emerged as the standout performer of the encounter, anchoring Jaipur's performance and underlining the team's strength as the season progresses. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)