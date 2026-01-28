Quinton De Kock On Brink Of 12,000 T20 Runs Ahead Of WI T20I

South African batter Quinton de Kock stands just two runs away from touching the 12,000 run mark in T20 cricket heading into the second T20I against West Indies, starting in Centurion from Wednesday. With a 1-0 lead in the series, Proteas will be taking on Windies in the second T20I at Centurion. He missed the first T20I and the leading run-getter and 'Player of the Tournament' of this recently-concluded SA20 winning season with Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be aiming to get some valuable game practice in his national colours before the T20 World Cup starts in February.

Nearing a T20 Landmark

In 429 T20 matches across various leagues in franchise cricket and for his country, he has made a total of 11,198 runs in 429 matches and 415 innings at an average of 31.24, with a strike rate of over 138, including seven centuries and 81 fifties and a best score of 140*. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in this format.

Record in National Colours

For South Africa in 100 T20Is, he has made 2,771 runs in 99 innings at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of over 140, with a century and 18 fifties to his name and a best score of 100.

Recent Form and Momentum

Since reversing his retirement from limited-overs international cricket last year, QDK has had a mixed run in T20Is, scoring 187 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 23.37 and a strike rate of 168.46, with two fifties and best score of 90. However, he has momentum by side with a blockbuster SA20 season, topping the run-charts with 390 runs in 12 matches and 11 innings at an average of 39.00 and a strike rate of over 148, with best score of 79* and four fifties. (ANI)

