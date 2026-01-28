Ladakh LG Mourns Ajit Pawar, Lauds His Role In Maharashtra Politics

Leaders Express Condolences Over Demise

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sudden demise of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, remembering the latter as a figure who made a significant contribution in maintaining political stability in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI, the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor said that Ajit Pawar handled immense responsibilities while serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and was a prominent figure in the Indian political arena.

"A very big name in politics has passed away. I also express my condolences to his family. May God give his loved ones the strength to bear this sorrow. While serving as Deputy Chief Minister, he fulfilled a great responsibility. He made a very significant contribution to keeping Maharashtra's politics stable. I express my condolences. Those who had respect or love for him will feel his absence," said Gupta.

Earlier in the day, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule arrived at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay her respects to her late cousin brother Ajit Pawar, who was killed in the Baramati plane crash this morning. Additionally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were present at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati to pay their respects to the late NCP leader. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present to pay his respects.

Sunetra Pawar broke down while meeting members of the Pawar family after the untimely demise of her husband in a charter plane crash that claimed four more lives.

Fatal Plane Crash in Baramati

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Last Rites and State Mourning

Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, the Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) said.

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am. "The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly unfurled. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28.

A Storied Political Career

Ajit Pawar was the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively. He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as deputy chief minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

