Chinese Scientists Discover Potential Nipah Virus Treatment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A drug developed in China to treat COVID-19 may also be effective in combating the deadly Nipah virus, according to research reported by the South China Morning Post, Azernews reports.

Experts at the Wuhan Institute of Virology initially tested the antiviral drug, named VV116, which was created for treating coronavirus infections, against Nipah virus infections. Laboratory trials were conducted on golden hamsters.

The researchers found that oral administration of VV116 increased the survival rate of the test animals to 66.7%. The drug also significantly reduced viral loads in the lungs, spleen, and brain - key organs targeted by the virus.

Chinese virologists say this is the first evidence confirming VV116's therapeutic potential against Nipah virus. They suggest that the drug could serve both as a preventive measure for high-risk groups, including healthcare and laboratory workers, and as a treatment option during current or future outbreaks.