BAU, KOICA Conclude Academic Development Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Jan. 28 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) wrapped up their joint development project, which focused on infrastructure development, capacity building, and modernization of associate degree (diploma) programs at Irbid and Karak University Colleges.BAU President Ahmad Ajlouni said the project represents a "successful model" of international development partnerships based on expertise exchange and capacity building, adding that its outcomes "directly" improved the learning environment, upgraded diploma programs, and enhanced facilities and educational equipment at the beneficiary colleges.Talking at the closing ceremony, he said the project, launched under a development cooperation framework valued at around USD 10 million, focused on aligning academic and vocational programs with labor market needs and building capacities of academic and administrative staff and students.Ajlouni noted project activities provided vocational training and career guidance, cooperation with Korean experts and educational institutions, infrastructure upgrade to support applied education, and establishment of career development centers at the beneficiary colleges.These measures aim to enhance students' readiness for the labor market, provide career counseling, build career pathways, and link graduates with employment opportunities, he pointed out.Korean Ambassador to Jordan Kim Pil-woo said the project reflects the "deep-rooted" cooperation and friendship between Jordan and the Republic of S.Korea, adding that support for technical and applied education is a key pillar of sustainable development.The diplomat expressed Korea's pride in partnering with BAU and its aspiration to continue cooperation on future educational and development projects that serve youth and promote development.For her part, KOICA Jordan Office Director Kim Soyoung said the agency is proud of its partnership with BAU, noting the project underscores KOICA's commitment to supporting technical education and institutional capacity building in Jordan.She said the project delivered upgraded infrastructure and academic programs, specialized training initiatives, and establishment of three career development centers in the Kingdom's south, north, and central regions.She stated these efforts are expected to improve student opportunities and better link education and labor market needs, underscoring the importance of sustaining "long-term" development partnerships.The project targeted the development of 7 technical and vocational programs and courses at Irbid and Karak colleges, including automotive maintenance, welding, electronics, fashion technology, dental laboratory technology, interior design, and further development of fashion technology programs at both colleges, as part of an integrated vision to enhance the quality of applied education and align it with labor market requirements.