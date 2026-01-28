403
JFDA Team Checks On Jordanian Food Firms In Gulfood 2026 In Dubai
Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) -- A delegation from Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) visited the 31st edition of the Gulf Food Exhibition "Gulfood 2026" at Dubai World Trade Center, which featured over 70 Jordanian food companies.
JFDA Director General Rana Obeidat, who led the team, inspected the participating Jordanian firms, praising the "high quality" of their products, which meet the best international standards and reflect positively on the Jordanian food industry.
Obeidat noted these companies are a key pillar of the national economy and employ over 50,000 Jordanians.
She highlighted "noticeable" innovation in several products, which signal the sector's regional and global "competitiveness, revealing positive growth" indicators and expansion plans for 2026 expected to boost the economy and create new job opportunities.
During the visit, the delegation met with company representatives to discuss expansion, development, and growth visions, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to overcome challenges.
Obeidat reiterated JFDA's commitment to supporting national industries in food, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and cosmetics, aimed to ensure the "highest" standards of quality and safety for products in Jordanian and international markets.
