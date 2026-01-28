ASK4SAM: Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. Expands Focus on Personal Injury Representation for Car and Truck Accidents Across NYC Boroughs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silberstein & Miklos, P.C., a personal injury law firm operating under the ASK4SAM banner, has expanded its focus on representing victims of car and truck accidents across all NYC boroughs. From congested avenues in Manhattan to busy intersections in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, motor vehicle accidents remain a leading cause of serious injury-affecting drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists citywide. The firm now provides comprehensive legal representation for individuals injured in roadway incidents throughout New York City, including collisions involving commercial trucks, rideshare vehicles, and multi-vehicle crashes.









Car and truck accidents often result in severe physical, emotional, and financial consequences. Victims may suffer traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, fractures, internal organ injuries, and other conditions requiring extensive medical care. In addition to immediate treatment, injured individuals frequently face long-term rehabilitation, physical therapy, and ongoing medical expenses, along with lost income and diminished earning capacity. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. applies decades of experience in personal injury litigation to investigate these incidents, identify negligent parties, and pursue compensation that reflects the full scope of damages caused by motor vehicle accidents.

Individuals injured in car or truck accidents anywhere in New York City are encouraged to seek timely legal guidance to protect their rights and preserve critical evidence. Early consultation supports thorough accident investigation, review of police reports and medical records, and assessment of insurance coverage. For information about available legal options and to request a case evaluation, visit or call (718) 204-8000. Prompt legal action can be essential in complex cases involving commercial vehicles, multiple liable parties, or disputed liability.

The firm's citywide practice encompasses a broad range of motor vehicle accident cases, including rear-end collisions, intersection crashes, multi-vehicle pileups, pedestrian knockdowns, bicycle accidents, and incidents involving rideshare vehicles. Truck-related cases often involve additional complexities, such as violations of federal transportation regulations, driver fatigue, improper loading, mechanical failure, and inadequate vehicle maintenance. Attorneys at Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. examine driver logs, maintenance records, electronic data, and roadway conditions to determine causation and responsibility.

New York City's dense traffic patterns and ongoing construction activity increase the likelihood of serious collisions involving passenger vehicles, delivery trucks, box trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. Accidents in these environments may involve blind spots, limited stopping distances, and aggressive driving behaviors. The firm's attorneys build cases that account for traffic conditions, visibility constraints, and compliance with safety standards, ensuring that breaches of duty of care are fully documented and addressed through civil claims.





Commercial truck accidents often present heightened legal and financial challenges due to the involvement of corporate entities and professional drivers. In many cases, liability may extend beyond the individual truck driver to include a trucking company responsible for hiring practices, training, vehicle maintenance, or regulatory compliance. NYC truck accident attorneys evaluate whether negligence contributed to motor vehicle crashes, including violations of safety standards or failures to supervise drivers adequately. Establishing responsibility is a critical component of every Truck Accident Case, particularly when multiple parties share fault.

For truck accident victims, the aftermath of serious traffic accidents can be overwhelming. Many individuals face extensive medical bills, prolonged recovery periods, and uncertainty when negotiating with an insurance company seeking to limit financial exposure. Representation by an experienced personal injury lawyer or truck accident lawyer ensures that claims are supported by medical documentation, accident reconstruction analysis, and evidence of liability. Vehicle accident lawyers work to protect the rights of injured individuals while pursuing compensation that reflects both immediate losses and long-term impacts.

Time-sensitive legal considerations also play a vital role in these cases. New York law imposes a strict statute of limitations for filing personal injury claims arising from traffic-related incidents. Missing these deadlines can jeopardize the ability to recover damages. Many injured individuals benefit from legal representation offered on a contingency fee basis, allowing access to skilled advocacy without upfront costs. Through diligent case preparation and strategic negotiation, NYC truck accident attorneys help ensure that truck accident victims are positioned to pursue fair outcomes under the law.

Insurance considerations are central to car and truck accident litigation. While drivers and commercial operators may carry substantial liability coverage, insurers often attempt to limit payouts through coverage disputes, comparative negligence arguments, or early settlement offers that do not reflect the true extent of injuries. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. manages communications with insurance carriers, analyzes policy provisions, and presents well-supported claims backed by medical documentation, expert evaluations, and economic analyses. This approach is designed to secure compensation for medical costs, rehabilitation, lost wages, future care needs, and non-economic damages such as pain and suffering.

In cases involving catastrophic injury or wrongful death, the firm provides comprehensive representation to injured individuals and surviving family members. Fatal car and truck accidents impose profound emotional and financial burdens, often requiring detailed assessment of future economic loss, household contributions, and long-term support needs. Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. approaches these matters with diligence and professionalism, pursuing accountability through civil litigation while respecting the gravity of the harm involved.

Beyond individual representation, the firm's work contributes to broader roadway safety by promoting accountability among negligent drivers, commercial operators, and corporate entities. Holding responsible parties accountable through personal injury claims can encourage compliance with traffic laws, vehicle maintenance standards, and safety regulations. Through strategic advocacy and litigation readiness, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. supports safer streets across all New York City boroughs.

Serving clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. remains a trusted resource for citywide personal injury representation arising from car and truck accidents. The firm's commitment to thorough preparation, clear communication, and results-driven advocacy continues to define its role in complex motor vehicle accident litigation.

For professional legal representation following a car or truck accident in New York City, contact Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. at (718) 204-8000 or visit to schedule a case evaluation.

About Silberstein & Miklos, P.C.:

Silberstein & Miklos, P.C. is a New York City personal injury law firm dedicated to representing victims of negligence in car accidents, truck collisions, commercial vehicle incidents, construction accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. With a focus on detailed investigation and strategic advocacy, the firm works to secure fair compensation and accountability for injured individuals throughout New York City.





