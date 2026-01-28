The Goddard School Earns Top Franchise Honors As Nationwide Growth Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early childhood education provider recognized by industry publications; sustained demand continues with nearly 100 new franchise agreements expected in 2026

King of Prussia, PA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Goddard School®, the nation's leading premium early childhood education provider, has been named one of the nation's top franchise opportunities in the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® and Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top 200 Franchises. Additionally, The Goddard School was once again the highest-ranking childcare and early childhood education provider in the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400®, an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales.

For 47 years, the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 has served as an invaluable resource for franchisees, ranking brands based on performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support and brand power. The Goddard School is ranked #68 in 2026 -the 28th consecutive year it has been included- and in 2025 was inducted into the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame in addition to being named a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners and a Top Franchise for Veterans. Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises is a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based entirely on feedback provided by franchisees.

Underscoring its continued nationwide growth, The Goddard School signed 84 new franchise licenses in 2025, the second-highest number of licenses awarded in its history. Among the licenses awarded, almost half were secured by new franchisees, while the remainder represented additional licenses and development agreements from existing franchisees. This underscores the brand's appeal to both seasoned multi‐unit operators and new entrepreneurs drawn to the brand's educational mission and long-term performance.

“2025 was a pivotal year for us – we saw near-historic growth driven by the dedication of our franchisees and the trust families place in our schools,” said Tim Linderman, senior vice president and chief growth officer, Goddard Systems, LLC (GSL), manager of The Goddard School franchise system.“Our best-in-class operating standards, marketing, training and educational programming-combined with our franchisees' commitment to the highest quality early childhood education, operational excellence and community engagement-continue to strengthen our system.”

The Goddard School awarded new licenses in target markets across the country in 2025, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. In parallel, the franchise continued to translate development momentum into real-world impact, opening 28 new schools across eight states. Seventy-one percent of the new schools are either owned by multi-school operators or opened in partnership with existing owners, a testament to franchisees' confidence in the model and the scalability of the brand. Building on the success of 2025, The Goddard School expects to award nearly 100 new franchise agreements throughout 2026 in both established and emerging markets nationwide.

“Since opening my first Goddard School more than a decade ago, the support I have received from Goddard Systems has been consistently exceptional. From site selection to opening day and beyond, I have always felt backed by a deeply committed team,” said Leisa Byars, owner of six Goddard Schools in Tennessee.“That relationship has empowered me to continue expanding-my team opened two new schools in 2025-not only to grow my business, but to make a meaningful impact in Middle Tennessee by bringing The Goddard School's unparalleled early childhood education to more communities.”

Beyond empowering franchisees, The Goddard School's model is designed to nurture and support the nearly 100,000 children and their families served by more than 670 schools. In 2025, The Goddard School achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 84, with families rating their Goddard School an average of 9.46 out of 10 for“likelihood to recommend.” Moreover, The Goddard School's exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, has delivered strong, measurable outcomes since its introduction in 2024, with 98 percent of preschoolers demonstrating kindergarten readiness.

“Across the current franchise landscape, prospective owners are increasingly seeking business models that combine purpose, performance and long-term stability,” added Linderman.“As we look to 2026, demand for our brand continues to increase, and we see a significant opportunity to expand our footprint to make The Goddard School experience accessible to even more families across the country.”

Individuals interested in building a purpose-driven business can learn more about franchise opportunities at GoddardSchoolFranchise. Commercial real estate professionals with suitable locations are encouraged to connect with GSL's franchise development team to support the expansion of high-quality early childhood education in their communities.

