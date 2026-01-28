PET Yachts Responds To Rising Demand For Branded, Design-Led Superyacht Charters In Dubai

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 28, 2026 12:22 am - PET Yachts notes a shift in Dubai's luxury charter market toward branded, design-led superyacht experiences, driven by growing demand for experience-led luxury among high-net-worth travelers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – PET Yachts has identified a clear shift within Dubai's luxury marine sector, with high-net-worth clients increasingly favouring branded, design-led yacht charters over traditional luxury vessels.

This change reflects a broader move toward experience-led luxury. Recent industry research indicates that spending on experiential luxury, including travel, immersive experiences, and personalised services, recorded the strongest growth in 2024 at approximately 5%, as affluent consumers increasingly prioritised meaningful experiences over traditional tangible luxury goods.

PET Yachts observes that this shift is reshaping how clients evaluate luxury yacht rental offerings, with design identity, brand provenance, and the overall onboard experience increasingly outweighing traditional measures such as size or guest capacity. Today's charter clients are seeking vessels that reflect global luxury culture, performance heritage, and distinctive visual appeal, not just comfort.

This growing preference is evident in the rising demand for design-driven models such as the Lamborghini Tecnomar 63, which exemplify how engineering pedigree and bold aesthetics now play a central role in luxury yacht rental decisions.

More details on this vessel are available on PET Yachts' official website:





“Clients are no longer selecting yachts purely on traditional indicators of luxury,” said a spokesperson for PET Yachts.“They are choosing experiences that reflect design credibility, innovation, and global luxury culture. This is reshaping expectations across Dubai's charter market.”

According to PET Yachts, the trend signals a maturation of the regional luxury charter sector, where experiential differentiation has become central to client decision-making. As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as an international hub for luxury travel, demand for distinctive, experience-driven yacht charters is expected to remain strong.

About PET Yachts

PET Yachts is a premier luxury charter company based in Dubai, specialising in providing a one-of-a-kind yachting experience. Its flagship vessel is the exclusive Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, offering clients unparalleled speed, style, and luxury on the waters of the Arabian Gulf.



