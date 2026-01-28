Exclusive GCC High Webinar Featuring Industry Experts Seth Earle And Anthony Parkinson

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dox is pleased to announce a free, one-hour webinar focused on unlocking the full capabilities of Microsoft's Government Community Cloud High (GCC High). The event will take place February 4th at 11:00 AM EST and will feature insights from Dox's own Seth Earle alongside guest speaker and cloud security expert Anthony Parkinson.

As government agencies and contractors face increasing pressure to meet evolving security and compliance standards, GCC High has become an essential platform for organizations managing sensitive or regulated data. This webinar is designed to simplify the complexities of GCC High, helping attendees understand when, why, and how to leverage its powerful capabilities.

During the webinar, participants will learn:

.Security & Compliance:

How GCC High supports stringent requirements including FedRAMP, CMMC, and ITAR, and why it remains the trusted choice for high security environments.

.Collaboration & Productivity:

The productivity tools and secure collaboration features built into GCC High that help teams work efficiently without compromising data integrity.

.Scalability & Performance:

Best practices for optimizing cloud environments and scaling operations seamlessly within GCC High's infrastructure.

Click here to register!