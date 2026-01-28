(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 28 January 2026

Announcement no. 8/2026 Jyske Realkredit's preliminary amounts for 1 April 2026 refinancing Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out auctions Tuesday 3 February through Thursday 5 February 2026 for loans in cover pool E with refinancing 1 April 2026. Preliminary amounts to be put on auction from 3 to 5 February:

Name ISIN Amount (DKK million) LCR 1% JRK 1/10-2026 SDO (IT) DK0009416380 1200 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT) DK0009417438 1150 - 1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO (IT) DK0009417511 700 - 1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDO DK0009395956 3200 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDO DK0009398380 500 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2031 SDO DK0009404378 6500 1B 1% JRK 1/4-2035 SDO DK0009415309 400 -

Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 2 February 2026.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Lars Hasløv, Director, Head of mortgage ALM tel. (+45) 89 89 92 19 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.