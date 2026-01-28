Jyske Realkredit's Preliminary Amounts For 1 April 2026 Refinancing
|Name
|ISIN
|Amount (DKK million)
|LCR
|1% JRK 1/10-2026 SDO (IT)
|DK0009416380
|1200
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO (IT)
|DK0009417438
|1150
|-
|1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO (IT)
|DK0009417511
|700
|-
|1% JRK 1/4-2029 SDO
|DK0009395956
|3200
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2030 SDO
|DK0009398380
|500
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2031 SDO
|DK0009404378
|6500
|1B
|1% JRK 1/4-2035 SDO
|DK0009415309
|400
|-
Final amounts and auction schedule is expected to be announced on 2 February 2026.
Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Lars Hasløv, Director, Head of mortgage ALM tel. (+45) 89 89 92 19 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Director, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit's web site at jyskerealkredit.
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment