DC Surge Arrester Market Outlook 20262036: Steady Growth Driven By Solar, Rail & HVDC Expansion

The DC Surge Arrester Market is projected to expand from USD 875 million in 2026 to USD 1,642.5 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. Growth is driven by the rapid build-out of solar PV plants, rail traction systems, battery energy storage, data centers, and industrial DC power networks. Unlike discretionary electrical components, DC surge arresters are specified during insulation coordination and system design stages, which anchors demand to long-term infrastructure investment rather than short-term operating budgets.

- Market value in 2026: USD 875 million

- Forecast value by 2036: USD 1,642.5 million

- Forecast CAGR (2026–2036): 6.5%

Growth Outlook Through 2036

Market expansion is closely linked to the increasing penetration of DC architectures and stricter protection standards. High-voltage DC links, dense power electronics, and sensitive converters raise exposure to transient overvoltage events, making surge protection essential.

- Expansion is design-led, not price-led

- Qualification and field reliability outweigh unit cost

- Long service life and predictable aging behavior shape procurement

As the market approaches USD 1.64 billion by 2036, suppliers with stable certification coverage, proven performance records, and dependable delivery schedules are expected to secure long-term positions on approved equipment lists.

Role of DC Surge Arresters in Modern Power Systems

DC surge arresters protect equipment from lightning and switching transients in solar farms, rail traction systems, telecom DC power, and industrial networks. Earlier reliance on AC-rated devices left performance gaps under DC stress. Purpose-built DC arresters provide faster response and higher energy handling.

- Specified by continuous operating voltage and discharge capacity

- Positioned through insulation coordination studies

- Evaluated on lifetime performance, not single-event ratings

Adoption accelerates where downtime and insulation failure translate directly into measurable operational and repair costs.

Key Market Takeaways

- Leading type: Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) DC surge arresters

- Leading application: Solar PV power systems

- High-growth regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America

- Top players: Eaton Corporation, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Phoenix Contact

Market Analysis by Type

MOV DC surge arresters account for around 45% of total demand due to their stable clamping characteristics and compact design. Their dominance reflects proven performance under repeated surge events and manageable maintenance needs.

- MOV arresters emphasize long-term stability

- Silicon Carbide devices remain in legacy systems with higher inspection needs

- Hybrid and gas discharge solutions address niche response and coordination requirements

Once a protection scheme is approved, changes in arrester type are avoided to prevent rework of insulation coordination studies and compliance documentation.

Market Analysis by Application

Solar PV systems represent approximately 48% of global demand, driven by the large number of strings, combiner boxes, and inverter inputs requiring coordinated protection.

- Solar PV: High volume, standardized ratings

- EV charging: Phased demand aligned with infrastructure rollout

- Telecom DC systems: Lower volume, higher compliance rigor

- Industrial DC networks: Strict specifications due to high asset value

Volume concentration follows renewable capacity additions, while technical scrutiny intensifies in telecom and industrial environments.

Regional Demand Trends

Country-level growth reflects infrastructure investment and DC system adoption.

- India: 7.5% CAGR, supported by solar expansion and rail electrification

- China: 7.2% CAGR, driven by renewables and HVDC links

- Brazil: 6.3% CAGR, linked to grid expansion and renewables

- USA: 6.0% CAGR, shaped by utility-scale solar and data centers

- UK: 5.8% CAGR, influenced by grid codes and certification rules

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on specification placement rather than spot pricing. Once included in approved drawings, arrester families remain fixed for project lifetimes.

- Eaton leverages broad industrial protection portfolios

- ABB benefits from utility and HVDC expertise

- Schneider Electric gains from panel builder channels

- Siemens aligns with substation and traction systems

- Phoenix Contact focuses on modular cabinet-level protection

