Junior Gold Miners Take The Lead As 2026 Prices Rise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider News Commentary - The mining sector enters 2026 with analysts forecasting most mineral and metal prices to edge higher[1] as robust M&A momentum targets energy transition assets. Government policies have emerged as the single biggest driver of investment activity[2], with survey respondents identifying political support as the primary catalyst for deal flow. Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO), 1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF), G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF), and Aris Mining (NYSE-A: ARMN) (TSX: ARIS), this macro alignment is accelerating valuations as geological quality and technical execution define the current cycle.

Industry consultants expect smaller, more agile companies to play a greater role in advancing new projects[3] as major miners focus on consolidating existing assets under disciplined capital frameworks. With global refined inventories near multi-year lows and development timelines for high-grade projects clustering in 2026-2028[4], catalyst-rich platforms demonstrating drill-bit momentum and resource conversion are emerging as primary value drivers.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) just completed critical geotechnical studies at its Imwelo Project in Tanzania, and the data is reshaping how the company plans to mine Area C. Instead of multiple isolated pits, the technical work now supports a single, continuous open pit covering the full mineralized trend.

Two dedicated geotechnical drill holes reached 150 and 163 meters depth, while specific gravity measurements were completed on approximately 200 core samples spanning laterite, saprolite, saprock, and fresh rock. That data feeds directly into final pit-shell optimization and processing design, with engineering work currently underway.

"Completing these programs marks another clear step toward production at Imwelo," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. "As we finalize pit designs at Area C, the project continues to transition from technical studies into the development phase, aligning with our strategy of advancing high-quality assets toward cash flow."

What makes this significant isn't just the technical progress. It's the consolidation potential. The geological and structural picture at Area C has tightened considerably, and current interpretations indicate the company can optimize previous pit designs into a more efficient single-pit operation.

The geotechnical data also enabled accurate delineation of oxide, transitional, and fresh rock domains. That precision matters when classifying ore during mining and supports the updated mineral resource estimate feeding into production planning.

Imwelo sits just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and is fully permitted for mine construction and production. Recent drill results from Area C extended mineralization beyond current pit designs, with continuity now demonstrated to over 250 meters depth.

Meanwhile, the company's Tembo Project delivered surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites, with drilling targeting the high-grade Ngula 1 zone set for Q1 2026. Lake Victoria Gold is also finalizing a processing agreement with Nyati Resources to access a 500 tonne-per-day plant located directly on one of LVG's Tembo licences.

Funding is backed by exposure to potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation, a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals, and a C$11.52 million strategic investment from Taifa Group.

With geotechnical studies complete and pit designs advancing, Lake Victoria Gold is moving methodically from exploration to execution across both flagship projects.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO) achieved record production with Q4 2025 results reaching 82,067 gold equivalent ounces across its six operating mines including Aranzazu, Apoena, Minosa, Almas, Borborema and MSG, representing a 23% increase versus Q4 2024. The diversified producer delivered full-year 2025 production of 280,414 GEO achieving the upper half of guidance while completing two transformative acquisitions.

"We are delighted to close 2025 on a high note, delivering 82.1k GEO in Q4 at current prices - a 5% increase over Q3 and 24% above Q4 2024-driving full-year production to 280k GEO at current prices or 290 k GEO at guidance prices," said Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of Aura Minerals. "We remain committed to three clear paths for delivering value to our shareholders: developing greenfield projects to boost production, investing in exploration to extend the life of our mines, and pursuing strategic growth through M&A."

The company's portfolio spans operations in Brazil, Mexico and Honduras with significant expansion potential from the Borborema ramp-up and MSG acquisition. Aura Minerals has positioned itself for continued growth targeting over 600,000 GEO in the years ahead through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) achieved record quarterly production at all operations in Q4 2025, delivering 765,900 attributable ounces for the full year and meeting the mid-point of guidance. The company's True North Gold Project in Manitoba saw Côté Gold produce 279,900 attributable ounces, achieving the top end of guidance, while advancing toward a 2027 production restart with significant exploration upside across its 62,000-hectare land package.

"Over the last year we have continued to intensify our focus on our goal of returning to production in 2027," stated Shaun Heinrichs, President and CEO. "2025 was a pivotal year on this path as we returned to the underground mine, confident with the team we had built and the results our exploration team achieved on surface."

1911 Gold issued 2026 guidance of 720,000 to 820,000 attributable ounces as operations at Côté Gold focus on sustainable operations at nameplate rates ahead of expansion plans. The company is substantially increasing exploration spending to $25 million for the Nelligan Mining Complex following recent acquisitions, targeting the expansion of over 3.7 million measured and indicated ounces.

G Mining Ventures (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) provided operational guidance for 2026 and 2027 at its Tocantinzinho Gold Mine in Brazil, projecting 160,000 to 190,000 ounces of gold production in 2026 with competitive all-in sustaining costs of $1,230 to $1,444 per ounce. The company expects production to increase approximately 27% in 2027 to between 200,000 and 235,000 ounces driven by a full-year contribution of higher-grade Phase 2 ore, with costs declining approximately 20% compared to 2026.

"Our 2026 and 2027 guidance reflects the continued execution of our operating and growth strategy," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and CEO of G Mining Ventures. "At TZ, we expect steady production while maintaining a competitive cost structure. At Oko West, project development is advancing in line with plan, supporting our objective of achieving first gold production in the second half of 2027."

The company's Oko West project in Guyana remains on-budget and on-schedule for first gold production in H2 2027, with approximately $423 million in capital committed to date. G Mining Ventures plans its largest exploration program in corporate history with a budget of $42 million to $50 million focused on expanding resources at Gurupi, Oko West and TZ.

Aris Mining (NYSE-A: ARMN) (TSX: ARIS ) has expanded its high-grade Segovia reserve and resource estimates with an effective date of November 28, 2025. Measured and indicated mineral resources increased 7% to 3.6 million ounces of gold up from 3.4 million ounces in the 2024 estimate, while inferred resources increased 12% to 2.9 million ounces reflecting continued exploration success and resource growth at Segovia.

"The updated Segovia reserve and resource estimates underscore the strength and durability of this exceptional high-grade asset," said Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining. "Compared to our prior estimates in 2024, measured and indicated resources increased by 7%, inferred resources grew by 12%, and proven and probable reserves increased by 12% or 160,000 ounces, net of mined depletion, reinforcing Segovia's long mine life and supporting higher production rates following the mill expansion."

Segovia's mineral inventory remains exceptionally high grade with measured and indicated resources averaging 15.3 grams per tonne gold and proven and probable reserves averaging 10.7 grams per tonne gold. Aris Mining operates two underground gold mines in Colombia that together produced 210,955 ounces of gold in 2024, with expansions underway targeting annual production exceeding 500,000 ounces.

