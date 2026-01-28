Shruti Haasan's Look In Dulquer Salmaan's 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' Unveiled

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) The makers of director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead, on Wednesday unveiled the look of actress Shruti Haasan in the film on the occasion of the actress' birthday.

Taking to its X timeline, well known production house Geetha Arts, which is presenting the film, shared the first look posters of the actress and wrote, "A trailblazer in every sense.... Team #AakasamLoOkaTara wishes @shrutihaasan a very Happy Birthday. And Meet a character that stands her ground and owns her space."

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, who is known for his inventive storytelling and distinct visual style, the film is being presented by the prestigious Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema. 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam. Newcomer Satvika Veeravalli plays the female lead opposite Dulquer in this film in which Shruti Haasan will be playing a pivotal role.

In the first look posters that were unveiled on Wednesday, Shruti sports an intense, unvarnished look, with glasses framing a steady, downward gaze that reflects quiet intensity. The cigarette in her lips and the drifting smoke add a gritty layer to her character, hinting at emotional depth.

Sources say Shruti Haasan's character is going to play a decisive role in the film's narrative arc, with her entry steering the story into a new phase. Her mere appearance suggests her to be a force who brings sharp dimension and weight to the drama.

The film boasts of a strong technical team with GV Prakash Kumar scoring its music, Sujith Sarang handling its cinematography and Shwetha Sabu Cyril overseeing production design.

Currently in its final phase of production, 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' is slated for a Pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam in the summer of 2026.