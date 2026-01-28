Wandercraft Appoints Permobil CEO Chuck Witkowski To Board Of Directors, Signaling A New Phase Of Growth And Global Commercialization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandercraft, a pioneer in the development of self-balancing robotics, today announced the appointment of Chuck Witkowski, CEO of Permobil, to its Board of Directors. This marks a key moment as Wandercraft shifts from breakthrough innovation to global commercialization.

Witkowski has more than 20 years of leadership experience in developing and scaling medical device companies that focus on human needs. He joined Permobil, a global leader in advanced assistive mobility solutions backed by Investor AB, in 2019.

Since then, Witowski has led the company's growth from President of the Americas to Group CEO, managing a global team of 2,000. Under Witkowski's guidance, Permobil has expanded its market presence, improved operations, and strengthened its relationships with healthcare systems worldwide.

“As Wandercraft enters a new phase – moving from technical achievements in the lab to scaling deployment of robotics for the real world – Chuck brings exactly the experience we need,” said Matthieu Masselin, Co-Founder and CEO of Wandercraft.“He's an innovator and understands what it takes to navigate complex healthcare systems and grow businesses that are vital to humans on a global scale.”

His appointment coincides with Wandercraft approaching regulatory submission and preparing for the commercial launch of Eve, its self-balancing exoskeleton designed to help restore upright mobility in everyday life. Witkowski's deep expertise in the healthcare systems, commercialization pathways, and large-scale deployment of user-centered systems will support the company during its next phase of growth.

“Chuck understands what it takes to move from breakthrough technology to global business, and that is precisely the capability this moment demands,” said Eli Daivadi, Managing Director at Quadrant Management Inc. and a member of Wandercraft's Board.“Adding a leader who has built and scaled human-critical businesses signals how serious the company is about this next stage. His experience aligns perfectly with where Wandercraft is headed.”

Before joining Permobil, Witkowski held roles as a corporate vice president and global general manager at Hillrom. He was also the founding CEO of Hubble Telemedical, which was subsequently acquired by Hillrom, now part of Baxter. In these positions, he built organizations that operate at the crossroads of innovation, delivery, and deployment in highly regulated markets-experience that directly aligns with Wandercraft's expansive growth.

“Wandercraft is bringing breakthrough technology into the real world,” said Witkowski.“I'm excited to join at a pivotal moment and work with the team, first with Eve, and then across the company's broader robotics platform to deliver products with lasting impact.”

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is a global robotics company on a mission to restore mobility and expand what's possible through self-balancing, AI-enabled systems. Known for its groundbreaking Personal Exoskeleton, Eve, Wandercraft is developing the next generation of mobility solutions to restore walking ability both at home and during rehabilitation. Its flagship device, Atalante XTM, is a groundbreaking self-balancing exoskeleton used at more than 100 inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation centers worldwide.

In 2025, Wandercraft expanded into industrial robotics with the launch of Calvin-40, a strong, autonomous humanoid robot announced in conjunction with a strategic partnership with Renault Group. Built on the same life-tested robotics platform as Wandercraft's medical exoskeletons, Calvin-40 is engineered to perform physically demanding or hazardous tasks in real-world environments, starting with manufacturing. With more than 30 patents and a deeply human mission, Wandercraft believes that everyone should have the chance to move freely – and that robotics should connect with people where they are, with reliability, responsiveness, and purpose. Learn more at wandercraft.

