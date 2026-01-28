Circana Research Reveals How Generational Shifts Are Redefining The Wellness Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Circana LLC highlights significant shifts in the food and beverage industry, revealing that consumers now view wellness through a holistic lens that encompasses physical, mental, emotional, and functional needs. This evolution is reshaping purchasing decisions across all age groups, challenging brands and retailers to adapt their strategies to distinct generational priorities.

The research indicates that the definition of a healthy lifestyle varies dramatically by life stage. Younger consumers prioritize functional, convenient options, while midlife and mature households focus on preventive care. These distinct motivations are driving a divergence in shopping behaviors, with Gen Z and Millennials exploring varied channels like e-commerce, while Baby Boomers and Gen Xers maintain more established patterns. Despite these different paths, Baby Boomers continue to drive the largest share of food and beverage dollars.

"To succeed in today's market, brands must recognize that healthy eating is no longer a one-size-fits-all concept," said Sally Lyons Wyatt, global executive vice president and chief advisor at Circana. "From the functional needs of younger consumers to the preventive focus of mature households, understanding these generational shifts is critical for manufacturers and retailers aiming to meet evolving wellness priorities."

Social media has emerged as a primary engine for wellness discovery, particularly for younger demographics. The study found that nearly half of Americans (48%) have purchased a product they saw in creator-generated content. This trend, largely driven by Gen Z and Millennials, has fueled the rise of functional beverages and personalized hydration solutions, turning social platforms into essential digital storefronts for health-conscious shoppers.

Despite economic pressures, the health-minded consumer segment is expanding, now accounting for approximately 40% of all food and beverage sales. However, the influence of wellness varies by occasion. While consumers express a strong desire for nutritious foods to support their health, convenience and indulgence remain key drivers for foodservice decisions. The data shows simple, functional nutrition is in high demand, with consumers seeking products that offer multiple benefits, such as energy, immunity support, and stress relief, in a single item.

