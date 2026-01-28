Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Offers Condolences For US Snowstorm Victims


2026-01-28 09:16:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 28 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs on Wednesday expressed its deepest condolences to the government and people of the United States for the victims of the snowstorm that swept across several states.
Spokesperson Fouad Majali expressed Jordan's solidarity and full support for the government and people of the United States, voicing sincere condolences to victims' families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The ministry, through its Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate and the Jordanian Embassy in Washington, is following up on the condition of Jordanians in the United States, Majali said.
He urged Jordanians in storm-stricken areas to take precautions, heed instructions by US authorities, and contact the ministry for help around the clock: the Jordanian Embassy in Washington hotline: 0012022949522, the Ministry's Operations Center Unit: 00962795497777, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, or the Operations Center Unit's email:....

Jordan News Agency

