Russian Military Presence In Syria On Agenda As Putin Meets Al-Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for an official visit, where he is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports via Syria's state news agency SANA.

This marks Sharaa's second visit to Russia in four months, following a similar trip in October 2025.

According to SANA, the talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments. Russia separately confirmed Sharaa's arrival, which was broadcast live on the state television channel Rossiya-24.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said discussions would include issues related to the presence of Russian armed forces in Syria.

“I have no doubt that all issues related to the presence of our military in Syria will also be raised during today's negotiations,” Peskov stated.

He added that cooperation between Moscow and Damascus has been actively developing following the change of leadership in Syria, noting a renewed momentum in bilateral engagement.

Commenting on media reports suggesting that Syrian authorities were negotiating with Moscow over the extradition of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, Peskov declined to comment, saying:“We are not commenting on the Assad issue.”

Addressing reports that Syria had requested the withdrawal of Russian forces from an airfield in Qamishli, Peskov said such matters fall under the authority of Russia's Defense Ministry.

“As for the deployment of our armed forces on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, this is the prerogative of the Ministry of Defense. We recommend contacting them,” he said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said that talks between Putin and Sharaa would focus on Syria's transitional period, the future of bilateral cooperation, and developments in the Middle East.

“The plan is to discuss the state and prospects for developing bilateral ties in various areas, as well as the current situation in the Middle East,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Wednesday's visit underscores the continued strategic dialogue between Moscow and Damascus amid ongoing regional shifts.

