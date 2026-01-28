Darienne Lancaster

PhD Candidate - Marine Ecology and Acoustics, University of Victoria

I am a NSERC Canada Doctoral student at the University of Victoria supervised by Dr. Francis Juanes (UVic) and Dr. Dana Haggarty (Fisheries and Oceans Canada). I investigate non-destructive techniques for monitoring fish populations in Canada. I use hydrophones to identify fish sounds and calling behaviour and sonar to identify rockfish hotspots to improve conservation in British Columbia. I am currently collaborating with Ha'oom Fisheries Society in Tofino, BC which represents five First Nations on the west coast of Vancouver Island. I have worked as an Aquatic Science Biologist at Fisheries and Oceans Canada from 2017-2026 in both Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia studying Rockfish Conservation Areas, juvenile Atlantic Cod, Lobster, Atlantic Salmon, and rockfish bioacoustics. I received my Masters degree from the University of Victoria in 2015 studying compliance in Rockfish Conservation Areas in the Strait of Georgia. I also worked as BC Park Ranger on the Sunshine Coast and for Coral Cay Conservation in the Philippines. My PhD research is supported by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Ha'oom Fisheries Society, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and MITACs.



