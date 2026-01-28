Maarten Wynants
- Marie Curie Global Postdoctoral Fellow, Ghent University
Dr. Maarten Wynants
Marie Curie Global Postdoctoral Fellow
Ghent University, Department of Green Chemistry and Technology
Isotope Bioscience Laboratory (ISOFYS)
Coupure Links 653, Blok B, Room 3.022, 9000 Ghent, Belgium
M (Be) +32 456 76 08 98
- –present Marie Curie Global Postdoctoral Fellow, Ghent University
