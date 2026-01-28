Professor, New York University

Following an undergraduate degree at the California State University at Sonoma in Anthropology, Biology, and Geology, Timothy G. Bromage obtained his MA and then in 1986 his PhD in Biological Anthropology from the University of Toronto under Prof. Becky Sigmon. The later years of his PhD program were completed in the Department of Anatomy and Embryology, University College London with Prof. Alan Boyde. Tim was awarded a NATO Postdoctoral Fellowship in 1987 and in 1988 appointed as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of Child Dental Health, London Hospital Medical College, University of London with Prof. Jim Elliott. In 1989 he took a position in the Department of Anthropology, Hunter College, City University of New York, where he remained for 15 years. There he developed the first fully digital light and electron microscopy facility in the United States, and together with his preparation laboratory, created the Hard Tissue Research Unit (HTRU). In 2004 Tim moved the HTRU to the NYU College of Dentistry and further introduced an isotope laboratory within the laboratory.

Primary foci of research in the HTRU relate to bone and tooth biology with emphases on organismal development and life history, as well as for what“signals” exist in these tissues of variability in the external environment. His research has been reported in >200 papers and cited more than 8,800 times. He holds two patents from NYU, for a portable confocal microscope and for a method for simultaneously determining the absolute concentrations of 71 elements in seconds from aqueous solutions. His funding has largely come from the NIH, NSF, the Max Planck Society and the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, and the United Nations Development Program. Tim's contributions to science have been recognized by awards including: the Max Planck Prize (Life Science), Omicron Kappa Upsilon inductee of the National Dental Honor Society, Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar, elected Full Member of Sigma XI, and elected to Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and to the Royal Microscopal Society.

