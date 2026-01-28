Research fellow at Future Africa and Senior Lecturer at University of Parakou, University of Pretoria

Dr Alassan Assani Seidou is Assistant Professor in Animal Production Systems at the University of Parakou (Benin) and Research fellow at Future Africa, University of Pretoria (South Africa).

He holds a PhD in Animal Husbandry and Livestock Systems Modeling from the University of Parakou in Benin.

His research focuses on climate-smart livestock systems, agroforestry, and sustainable ruminant feeding strategies in West Africa.



2021–present Senior lecturer, University of Parakou 2025–present Research fellow, Future Africa, University of Pretoria

2017 University of Parakou, Benin, PhD in Livestock Production Systems



Grassland Society of Southern Africa South African Society for Animal Science

