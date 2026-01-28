Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait DM Departs To Attend Kuwait-UAE Week


2026-01-28 09:04:10
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed for the UAE on Wednesday to attend the launch of UAE-Kuwait Relations Week set to begin Thursday.
A press release by the Ministry of Defense said that the Kuwaiti delegation includes Minister of Public Works Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan, Capital Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Homoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
UAE-Kuwait Relations Week comes in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the deep-rooted bilateral ties.
The Week will be held in all the emirates of the UAE and includes a wide array of more than 40 cultural and entertainment events. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

