VB-G RAM G Act Will Impact UP Employment, Budget: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav Criticises New Employment Act

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday criticised the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, saying the legislation compromises the budget and will impact employment generation in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Yadav said, "Our take on VB Ram G is very clear. In Uttar Pradesh, almost 800 Gram Sabhas have become urban. The budget is being compromised, which will affect their functioning and the generation of employment as expected."

Opposition Protests Scrapping of MGNREGA

The remarks came amid protests by Opposition parties in Parliament over the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) during President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses ahead of the Budget Session. President Murmu, in her address, highlighted the VB-G RAM G Act, stating, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages." As the NDA-BJP MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition MPs stood up and registered their protest, demanding that the law be withdrawn. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasised, "Today, during the President's Address to both Houses of Parliament, all Opposition parties most respectfully and in a dignified manner protested the bulldozed repeal of MGNREGA. The Opposition will use all democratic means to demand the restoration of MGNREGA."

Govt Criticises Opposition's 'Ruckus'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for creating a ruckus during the President's address. He said, "What the Opposition did when the President was addressing both Houses of Parliament makes the country ashamed. The country will never forgive Congress and its allies. Can a responsible MP behave like this? When the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was mentioned, when the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was mentioned, and during the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, they created a ruckus. They are insulting them by sloganeering."

Details of VB-G RAM G Act

The VB-G RAM G Act, passed during the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025, replaces the earlier 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. The Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name and removing the 60:40 fund-sharing ratio between the Centre and the states.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget session of Parliament, which began on Wednesday, is scheduled to span 30 sittings over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. The Economic Survey for 2025-26 will be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)