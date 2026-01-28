Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Expresses Condolences over Deadly Floods in southern Africa

Türkiye Expresses Condolences over Deadly Floods in southern Africa


2026-01-28 08:56:20
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Tuesday conveyed its sorrow over the recent deadly floods in southern Africa, offering condolences to the affected countries.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods in southern Africa, affecting countries in the region, particularly Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Republic of South Africa.” Ankara extended its sympathies to the families of the victims and to the peoples of all the affected nations, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The floods have impacted over 650,000 people, causing widespread damage to roads, schools, health facilities, and other critical infrastructure. Gaza Province in Mozambique has been particularly hard hit, with at least 12 deaths reported nationwide.

MENAFN28012026000045017281ID1110662517



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search