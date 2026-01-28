403
Türkiye Expresses Condolences over Deadly Floods in southern Africa
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Tuesday conveyed its sorrow over the recent deadly floods in southern Africa, offering condolences to the affected countries.
In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the floods in southern Africa, affecting countries in the region, particularly Mozambique, Zimbabwe and the Republic of South Africa.” Ankara extended its sympathies to the families of the victims and to the peoples of all the affected nations, while also wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
The floods have impacted over 650,000 people, causing widespread damage to roads, schools, health facilities, and other critical infrastructure. Gaza Province in Mozambique has been particularly hard hit, with at least 12 deaths reported nationwide.
