Off The Hook Yachts Featured In New York Post Article: From Start-Up To New York Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Article articulates how founder Jason Ruegg has profitably grown the business from a college side-hustle to America's largest pre-owned boat company

Wilmington, NC, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH) (“Off the Hook Yachts” or“Off the Hook” or“the Company”), America's largest buyer and seller of pre-owned boats, today announced the publication of an article titled“How a yacht-flipping business went from college side hustle to $68M publicly traded company” in the New York Post. The article can be read in full HERE.

Key highlights of the article include:

From College Hustle to $68M Public Company



Founder Jason Ruegg turned a simple side hustle into Off The Hook Yachts, now the largest pre-owned boat seller in the U.S. The company went public, raised $15 million in its IPO, and now buys about $100 million worth of used boats annually, positioning itself as the“Carvana for boats.”

Tech-Enabled, Fast-Turn Inventory Model



Off The Hook's AI-powered platform rapidly matches buyers and sellers, often closing deals within a day. With in-house financing, inspections, and closing services, the Company turns inventory about five times per year, far above industry norms.

Strong Growth, Profitable & Recession-Resilient



Off The Hook has expanded its buying power to $60 million, is breaking sales records even in uncertain markets, and plans major growth, including opening its new headquarters in Florida and scaling to 1,000 employees by 2027.

About Off The Hook YS Inc.

Founded in 2012, Off The Hook YS Inc., America's largest buyer and seller of pre-owned boats, is a vertically integrated marine platform transforming how a market of ~1 million used boats and yachts are bought, sold, and financed across the U.S. annually. The Company's proprietary AI-powered systems and national acquisition model drive unmatched speed, efficiency, and transparency leading to its acquisition of more than $100 million in boat purchases annually at a 5X inventory turn. With a scalable infrastructure spanning technology, wholesale, brokerage, financing, asset recovery, repair, and support yacht services, Off The Hook is well-positioned to lead the evolving $57 billion marine market. Off The Hook's vertically integrated businesses include: Autograph Yacht Group, Azure Funding, Boats & Buyers, and We Buy Boats.



