Communications Committee To Visit Broadband Infraco In Honeydew, Gauteng

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies will tomorrow, 29 January 2026, visit Broadband Infraco (BBI), following oversight visits to the Media Development and Diversity Agency, the Universal Services and Access Agency South Africa and Universal Services and Access Fund. The visits form part of the committee's three-day oversight programme in Gauteng.

At the BBI, the committee will be briefed on various issues of critical importance, including board functionality and executive vacancies, audit regression and remedial action plans, project implementation and asset management, operational realities and capacity constraints, among other things.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Thursday, 29 January 2026

Venue: 240 Octovia Road, Sentech's Sender Technology Park, Honeydew

Time: 09:00

The oversight visits to these entities form part of the committee's ongoing efforts to ensure accountability, effective governance and the efficient use of public resources within the sector.

ISSUED BY PARLIAMENTARY COMMUNICATION SERVICES

For media enquiries or to request an interview with the Chairperson, please contact Media Officer:

Justice Molafo (Mr)

Cell: 081 424 7481

Email: ...

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.