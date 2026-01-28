Ajit Pawar Plane Crash PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Fadnavis For Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek updates on the plane crash involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar near Baramati. The Centre is closely monitoring the situation as emergency response, official briefings and investigations continue.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.