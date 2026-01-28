Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash PM Modi, Amit Shah Speak To CM Fadnavis For Updates


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek updates on the plane crash involving Deputy CM Ajit Pawar near Baramati. The Centre is closely monitoring the situation as emergency response, official briefings and investigations continue.

