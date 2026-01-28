'NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS': Trump Warns Iran 'Time Is Running Out' For Fair Deal - 'Massive Armada Coming'
Donald Trump posted:“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”
The Republican US president, who pulled out of a 2015 multination nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military strike.
“Hopefully Iran will quickly“Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn't, and there was“Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requesting negotiations, state media reported earlier on Wednesday.
