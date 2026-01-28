The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation Announces The 2025-2026 Neel Somani Young Innovators Scholarship

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The future belongs to the builders, the students who look at the world not just as it is, but as it could be. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, supporting the next generation of problem-solvers is more critical than ever.







The San Ramon Valley Education Foundation (SRVEF) is proud to announce a powerful new initiative designed to fuel this spirit of discovery: the 2025-2026 Neel Somani Young Innovators Scholarship.

This scholarship represents more than financial support; it is a call to action for high school seniors across the San Ramon Valley Unified School District (SRVUSD) who are ready to leverage technology and entrepreneurship to create meaningful change.

Empowering the Next Generation of Visionaries

Made possible through the generosity of SRVUSD alumnus Neel Somani, this new annual award is dedicated to recognizing students who demonstrate a genuine passion for innovation. The scholarship seeks to identify young leaders who are not content with the status quo, students who think boldly, build ambitiously, and lead with purpose.

The initiative aligns with a broader educational philosophy: that the creative application of technical skills to real-world challenges is essential for societal progress. By supporting students who aim to use technology to inspire their communities, the Neel Somani Young Innovators Scholarship invests directly in the architects of tomorrow.

About Neel Somani

Neel Somani's journey from a student in the San Ramon Valley to a recognized figure in the tech world serves as an inspiration for this scholarship's recipients. A 2019 graduate of UC Berkeley with a triple major in computer science, mathematics, and business administration, Somani has established himself as a thought leader in blockchain development and quantitative research.







As the founder of Eclipse, an Ethereum Layer 2 platform that raised significant Series A funding, Neel Somani has consistently combined deep technical expertise with strategic vision. Beyond his professional achievements, he is deeply committed to philanthropy and mentorship, having supported dozens of students in their academic pursuits. This scholarship is an extension of his commitment to education, inclusive progress, and helping others flourish.

Scholarship Eligibility and Details

The Neel Somani Young Innovators Scholarship will award $2,000 to one deserving student per year. The selection committee is looking for individuals who embody the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

To be eligible for the 2025-2026 award, applicants must meet the following criteria:



Current Enrollment: Must be a high school senior at a SRVUSD school.

Academic Plans: Pursuing or intending to pursue a degree at a 4-year college or university.

Academic Standing: Maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Demonstrated Passion: Show a clear and demonstrable commitment to technology and entrepreneurship.

How to Apply

Eligible students are invited to submit their applications by the deadline of March 27, 2026.

A complete application package must include:



The completed Application Form.

An Official Transcript.

Two Letters of Recommendation. Responses to the Essay Questions (detailed in the application form).

This is an opportunity for students to showcase their unique vision for the future. The SRVEF encourages all qualified seniors to apply and share how they intend to use their skills to drive innovation and make a lasting impact.

Ready to build the future?

To access the application form and view full submission details, please visit: or

For any specific inquiries regarding the application process, please contact the foundation at....

To learn more about Neel Somani: and to read more about topics Neel Somani is interested in visit: