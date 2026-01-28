403
Kuwait PM Receives UAE Deputy PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and the accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace.
Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to His Highness the Prime Minister the greetings and best wishes of UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, wishing His Highness the Prime Minister continued good health.
In return, His Highness the Prime Minister asked Sheikh Abdullah to convey his greetings to Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed and Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid, wishing them continued health.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Acting Head of Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim, and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Najeeb Al-Bader. (end)
