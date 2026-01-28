Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM Receives Saudi Amb.


2026-01-28 08:18:37
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad Al-Saud at Bayan Palace.
The reception was attended by Acting Head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. (end)
afh


MENAFN28012026000071011013ID1110662332



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search