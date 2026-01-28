The Chefs' Warehouse To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results On February 11, 2026
The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at . An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for 30 days.
About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( ) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 88,000 products to more than 50,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415
