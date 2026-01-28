First Orion Named Gold Winner By Juniper Research For Best Robocalling Mitigation Solution In The 2025 Future Digital Awards
First Orion earned this top honor for its SENTRY® Call Blocking solution, which detects and blocks robocalls, spoofed calls, and emerging fraud attempts in real time. Available across Tier-1 carriers, SENTRY prevents unauthorized calls from reaching subscribers, helping protect consumers from scams and shielding enterprises from significant brand and financial damage. The solution provides advanced mitigation capabilities, including protection against synthetic voice scams, and integrates with enterprise environments across industries such as financial services, healthcare, insurance, and contact centers.
SENTRY works in tandem with First Orion's INFORM® Branded Calling solution, with Call Authentication, to create an end-to-end trust ecosystem: legitimate, verified calls are clearly identified and answered, while fraudulent and spoofed calls are blocked before they ever reach consumers. Together, the solutions provide a comprehensive, carrier-grade security and trust layer for the voice channel that goes far beyond basic caller ID or standard spam filtering.
“We are honored to be recognized by Juniper Research for our leadership in robocall mitigation,” said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion.“This acknowledgment highlights the powerful impact of SENTRY in restoring trust to the phone call and equipping enterprises with advanced tools to protect their customers from evolving threats.”
First Orion solutions support billions of calls each year and play a central role in helping businesses communicate important, time-sensitive information across verified, trusted channels. The company continues to collaborate with carriers, enterprises, and industry partners to advance the future of transparent voice and messaging communication.
For more information about First Orion's INFORM® solution, visit firstorion .
About First Orion
As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information,.
Media Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment