Starmer, Zelenskyy Stress Need for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Tuesday to review recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi, agreeing on the importance of achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.
Starmer expressed his support for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, highlighting the hardships many families face during the freezing winter, including lack of heating and electricity, his office said in a statement on Wednesday. Zelenskyy welcomed the UK’s earlier announcement of £20 million ($27.5 million) in aid for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
“The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the statement said.
The talks, held on Jan. 23-24 with U.S. mediation, aim to end the conflict that began in February 2022. The U.S. administration described the discussions as “constructive.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the next round of U.S.-mediated talks is scheduled for next week, again in Abu Dhabi.
Starmer also reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to working closely with international partners to support Ukraine’s security and briefed Zelenskyy on his upcoming trips to China and Japan.
