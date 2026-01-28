Largest Charcuterie Manufacturer In The U.S., Charcuterie Artisans, Opens Innovation Center, Expands Capacity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Charcuterie Artisans, now the largest manufacturer of charcuterie products in the U.S. following the acquisition of La Quercia Cured Meats last week, recently opened an Innovation Center on its Rhode Island campus. The Innovation Center will serve as a collaborative hub for customers and vendors to develop products, pioneer manufacturing innovation, and forge strategic partnerships.

“We're not just manufacturers, we're innovators," said Cristiano Creminelli, chief artisan and co-founder of Charcuterie Artisans' Creminelli brand.“We want to collaborate with grocers, retailers, progressive food service groups, and brand partners to develop what's next. Whether that's new flavor profiles, format innovations, or meeting other specific needs of a customer, we have the recipes, the expertise, and the capacity to bring it to life.”

An investment of over $12 million in 2026 will enhance production capabilities and output efficiencies. The company's 660,000+ square feet of manufacturing space will be capable of 54 million pounds of production by the end of 2026 with branded and private-label solutions for all classes of trade including:

- Regional and national grocery and club retail chains looking to expand their charcuterie offerings

- Premium independent retailers and boutique grocers seeking high-quality American-made products

- Progressive food service operators looking to share the stories behind the food on their menus

- Convenience stores, liquor stores, and travel retail tapping into portable, on-the-go demand

- Brands needing contract manufacturing expertise with proven recipes and modern food safety standards

Each Charcuterie Artisans facility offers a unique specialty, ranging from handcrafted production to higher-volume operations producing everything from prosciutto, salami, whole-muscle products, and cooked products (mortadella, pepperoni, coppa) in sliced and bulk formats, plus chubs, entertaining trays, and snack packs.

The timing couldn't be better. Charcuterie is experiencing unprecedented growth in the U.S., driven by multiple converging trends: younger consumers seeking affordable, high-quality luxury in their everyday diet and increasing demand for globally inspired flavors with authentic stories behind them.

“What we're seeing is a fundamental shift in how people think about food,” says John Brock, executive vice president of sales and marketing of Charcuterie Artisans.“Consumers today want to celebrate food by understanding where it comes from, how it's made, and the impact it has. They're looking for products that check multiple boxes-portable, shareable, accessible, and authentic. Charcuterie delivers on all of this."

With capacity available across manufacturing locations in Rhode Island, Iowa, and Utah and the Innovation Center open, Charcuterie Artisans is actively seeking partners ready to capitalize on this category's momentum.

To start a conversation and schedule a tour of the Innovation Center, contact John Brock at....