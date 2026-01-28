403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dozens Get Arrested in Manhattan During Anti-ICE Hotel Protest
(MENAFN) Dozens of demonstrators were taken into custody Tuesday evening in Manhattan after staging a sit-in at the lobby of a hotel in the TriBeCa neighborhood, claiming the location was housing federal immigration agents tied to past U.S. enforcement actions.
Over 100 protesters gathered inside the Hilton Garden Inn on Sixth Avenue near Canal Street, chanting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and wearing black T-shirts emblazoned with anti-ICE slogans. Participants also criticized the hotel chain, alleging it was providing lodging to federal agents.
Hotel staff and guests appeared confused by the demonstration, and it was unclear whether ICE personnel were actually staying there. Police officers entered the lobby and warned that anyone who refused to leave would face arrest, prompting most to exit. About 50 protesters remained inside along with media representatives, who were also asked to leave.
Later, the Police Department’s Strategic Response Group moved in to arrest those remaining. Authorities reported “multiple” arrests, though the number of individuals detained and the specific charges were not immediately released.
The Manhattan protest came shortly after a similar demonstration in Minneapolis, which was sparked by the deaths of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an ICU nurse, who were fatally shot in separate incidents involving ICE agents earlier this month. The incidents have intensified public scrutiny of immigration enforcement practices and fueled demonstrations in multiple U.S. cities.
Over 100 protesters gathered inside the Hilton Garden Inn on Sixth Avenue near Canal Street, chanting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and wearing black T-shirts emblazoned with anti-ICE slogans. Participants also criticized the hotel chain, alleging it was providing lodging to federal agents.
Hotel staff and guests appeared confused by the demonstration, and it was unclear whether ICE personnel were actually staying there. Police officers entered the lobby and warned that anyone who refused to leave would face arrest, prompting most to exit. About 50 protesters remained inside along with media representatives, who were also asked to leave.
Later, the Police Department’s Strategic Response Group moved in to arrest those remaining. Authorities reported “multiple” arrests, though the number of individuals detained and the specific charges were not immediately released.
The Manhattan protest came shortly after a similar demonstration in Minneapolis, which was sparked by the deaths of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, an ICU nurse, who were fatally shot in separate incidents involving ICE agents earlier this month. The incidents have intensified public scrutiny of immigration enforcement practices and fueled demonstrations in multiple U.S. cities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment