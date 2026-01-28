Cabinet Reviews Draft Law On State Property

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting on Wednesday morning at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the first edition of the Doha Legal Forum, which was inaugurated by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. The forum took place from Jan. 26-27, under the theme "Emerging Trends and Future Visions."

The Cabinet noted the broad and high-level international participation in the forum, its rich and in-depth discussions, and the constructive and practical recommendations it issued, especially in the field of digital transformation, cyber challenges, the legal regulation of the use of artificial intelligence technologies, and the promotion of transparency and governance. It also noted the ideas and future visions presented during the forum that would enhance the development of legislative frameworks that attract local and foreign investment, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, and contribute to consolidating the State of Qatar's position as a regional and global legal center that supports economic growth and sustainable development.

On the other hand, the Cabinet congratulated to HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani on his election as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), in a new achievement for Qatari sports, reflecting the status of the State of Qatar and the regional and international trust and appreciation it enjoys for its effective role, positive contribution and impressive achievements in the sports field.

The Cabinet then reviewed the items listed on its agenda. The Cabinet reviewed a draft law on state property and made the appropriate decision regarding it. The draft law, prepared by the Ministry of Municipality, comes to replace Law No. 10 of 1987 regarding public and private state property, within the framework of the ministry's strategy aimed at achieving sustainable urban development, enhancing the efficiency of land management and state property allocation according to national priorities and the requirements of comprehensive development, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

The Cabinet adopted the general policy for the postal sector. This policy, prepared by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in coordination with the National Planning Council, comes within the framework of implementing the provisions of Law No. 15 of 2023 issuing the Postal Services Regulation Law, and aims to regulate and develop the postal sector in line with digital transformation, enhance the efficiency and quality of postal services, and in accordance with the national development priorities of the country.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft agreement for cooperation and joint news exchange between the Qatar News Agency (QNA) in the State of Qatar and the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) in the State of Kuwait.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing three reports and making the appropriate decisions regarding them, namely: a report on the results of following up on what was accomplished during the second half of 2025 regarding the national framework for promoting good values ​​and morals in Qatari society, a report on the results of participation in the 36th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs (Nouakchott - October 2025), and a report on the results of hosting the 6th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (Doha - October 2025).