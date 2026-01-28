Reinvent Daily Showers With Japan's Nano Bubble Technology

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The NANORISM shower head, engineered in Japan, generates over 400 million ultra-fine nano bubbles. Its patented technology delivers deep pore cleansing and superior moisturizing effects, transforming a daily shower into a spa-like experience.""We combined Japanese precision engineering with a passion for skincare to create NANORISM. Our goal is to provide an unprecedented beauty experience where simply taking a shower naturally revitalizes your skin and hair."

Sapporo, Japan - NAKAHARA DENKI CO.,LTD. (Headquarters: Sapporo, Hokkaido) announces the launch of its crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for "NANORISM Nanobubble Shower Head" a next-generation shower head developed by bringing together Japanese precision technology. The campaign launched on January 9, 2026, and has immediately attracted attention. The project is currently active and will run until February 18, 2026.

"NANORISM Nanobubble Shower Head" was born from the developer's own struggles with skin issues. Seeking an answer to the question, "Is there a way to care for the skin and keep it clean through the daily routine of showering?" the team concentrated the technology of precision equipment manufacturers in Gifu Prefecture, Japan. The result is not just a water-saving shower, but a shower head equipped with "Live Nano Bubble" technology that generates a massive amount of fresh nano bubbles the moment the water is released.













1. Astonishing Cleaning Power: 444 Million Nano Bubbles The greatest feature of this product is the nano bubble generation core using patented technology. By embedding this core into all 24 sprinkler holes, it generates approximately 18.5 million nano bubbles per 1cc, totaling approximately 444 million nano bubbles (*) throughout the entire shower stream. Ultra-fine bubbles smaller than 0.001mm penetrate deep into pores to adsorb and remove dirt, sebum, and old keratin without the need for scrubbing. (*Up to approximately 770 million bubbles when used with the separately sold "Tornado SW" adapter.)













2. A Shower of Beauty Serum: High Moisturizing Effect The ultra-fine bubbles enter the texture of the skin and deliver moisture. Immediately after showering, users can feel a moist texture as if they had applied lotion. It is ideal for seasons when dryness is a concern and for those with sensitive skin.







3. Heat Retention to Prevent Chills The water stream containing nano bubbles is soft on the skin surface and transfers heat efficiently. Compared to general showers, it suppresses the drop in skin surface temperature after bathing, keeping the body warm for longer.







4. Eco-Friendly and Economical: Approx. 20% Water Saving Through a special water flow design, we have achieved approximately 20% water savings compared to general shower heads while maintaining strong water pressure. This contributes to savings not only on water bills but also on gas and electricity costs for heating water.













5. No Construction Required: Easy Installation Global Compatibility No tools are required; simply twist off your current shower head and replace it. It adopts the international standard (G1/2) and comes with adapters for Japan (for KVK/MYM) and the US (NPT), making it compatible with most bathrooms worldwide.



























Product Name: NANORISM Nanobubble Shower Head

Model: TKN-136 / TKN-280

Size: Approx. W84 × D60 × H190 mm

Weight: Approx. 195g (Lightweight design)

Materials: Body: ABS resin / Nano Bubble Core: POM / Sprinkler Plate: ABS, Stainless Steel (SUS), EPDM

Heat Resistance: 60°C

Country of Origin: Japan (Gifu Prefecture) Accessories: Various conversion adapters (KVK, MYM, NPT, etc.), O-rings







After the Kickstarter campaign concludes, we plan to begin general sales in Japan and overseas markets. Through "NANORISM Nanobubble Shower Head" we aim to deliver the spirit of Japanese craftsmanship and a transformative daily bath time experience to people around the world.

