Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring China Communications Construction Co., Vinci, CK Hutchison, CRH, Hochtief And More

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Infrastructure Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis.



The global transportation infrastructure construction market has witnessed robust growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. From 2025 to 2026, the market is expected to expand from $3.65 trillion to $3.83 trillion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. This growth is fueled by government infrastructure programs, urban transport network expansions, and significant investments in civil engineering.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $4.66 trillion, maintaining a steady CAGR of 5%. Driving forces include rising demand for sustainable and smart systems, automation in construction, and digital twins in project planning. Key trends involve expanding smart transportation infrastructure, automated construction equipment adoption, and real-time infrastructure monitoring solutions.

The growing tourism industry plays a pivotal role in this market's expansion. Increased travel accessibility and cultural exploration fuel infrastructure investments to develop robust road networks and enhance connectivity in tourism hotspots. For instance, Australia experienced a 5.6% increase in international arrivals in 2025, prompting further infrastructure development.

In this evolving landscape, strategic partnerships are becoming crucial. For example, Ferrovial's collaboration with the Georgia Institute of Technology aims to drive innovation in transport infrastructure, promoting research and sustainability. Such partnerships leverage combined strengths for advancing industry solutions.

Major players like Accenture are actively enhancing their market capabilities, demonstrated by Accenture's acquisition of Anser Advisory to bolster infrastructure project execution. Companies such as China Communications Construction Company, Vinci SA, and Bechtel Corporation lead the market with significant contributions.

Market dynamics are also shaped by changing global trade relations and tariffs, impacting the cost of imported materials. Although these pressures are notable in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, they are also spurring local production and supply chain resilience.

Research Coverage:



Market analysis includes product features, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis highlights vital raw materials and supplier insights.

Identify emerging technologies and strategies for market leadership and differentiation.

Understand regulatory and investment landscapes influencing market dynamics.

Market forecasting considers technological advancements, geopolitical tensions, and economic factors.

Market attractiveness scoring offers strategic insights for decision-makers.

Comprehensive geographical analysis reflects global value chain realignments. Competitive landscape examines key players, market shares, and transformative financial deals.

Markets Covered:



By Infrastructure Type: Roads, Highways, and Bridges; Railways and Metros; Sea Ports; Airports

By Construction Type: New Construction; Repair and Maintenance By Application: Urban; Rural

Subsegments:



Urban and rural roads and bridges, expressways, and suspension bridges.

Urban railways, high-speed railways, metro stations, and light rail systems.

Container terminals, passenger ports, and port expansions. Runways, terminals, logistics facilities, and airport infrastructure expansions.

Companies Mentioned: Notable players such as China Communications Construction Company, Vinci SA, and Bechtel Corporation, among others.

Countries: A global analysis including Australia, China, India, USA, and more.

Regions: Coverage extends to Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Time Series: Offers a five-year history and ten-year forecast.

Data: Contains ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditure.

