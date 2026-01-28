Everycat Health Foundation Thanks University Of Maryland For Extraordinary Data Research And Marketing Tools Project Contribution

MENAFN - GetNews)



University of Maryland College of Information students provided comprehensive insights in support of EveryCat Health Foundation's 2028 60th-Anniversary Milestone

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advancing feline health by supporting a variety of research and education initiatives, partnered with the University of Maryland (UMD) College of Information on a project for its upcoming 60th anniversary in 2028. The college's iConsultancy program, which gives students real-world experience on information-based projects for college credit, provided pro bono planning services that are usually cost-prohibitive for non-profit organizations and delivered extraordinary, data-driven insights.

“We appreciate this partnership with the UMD College of Information and the hard work of their iConsultancy students,” said EveryCat's President & CEO, Jackie Ott Jaakola.“As we prepare for our 60th anniversary, getting this kind of assistance is invaluable and will help us celebrate the important work we've done to help improve the health and safety of cats around the world.”

The College of Information's iConsultancy program is a win-win for the college and non-profit organizations alike. "This project highlights the core of the College of Information's iConsultancy model-college students provide highly-valued, mission-oriented outcomes for partners while simultaneously gaining invaluable experience in professional practice," said UMD College of Information Lecturer and iConsultancy Director TJ Rainsford.

During this partnership, students worked under the supervision of the college's faculty members, as well as the mentorship of EveryCat Health Foundation leadership, to deliver comprehensive services designed to help plan and publicize the Foundation's 2028 anniversary activities.

Project components included a design system for anniversary marketing materials, digital assets to support the campaign, user personas for stakeholder communities, and a comparative analysis of similar organizations to detail the qualities of successful campaigns.

"Collaboration with organizations like EveryCat Health Foundation is what makes this program work. Without them, our students do not get the practical professional experience and self confidence they need as they prepare to step out into a challenging job market," Rainsford shares.“We are deeply appreciative of their partnership.”

About EveryCat Health Foundation

EveryCat Health Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 1968, advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education. Its work worldwide has funded $12 million in cat health research studies at more than 30 partner institutions. Efforts are made possible through the generosity of dedicated donors and collaborators. Research funded by EveryCat Health Foundation helps veterinarians by providing groundbreaking insights to improve diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of common feline health problems. Grants are awarded at least twice yearly with the help of the Foundation's expert review panel.

About the University of Maryland College of Information

Founded in 1965, the University of Maryland College of Information (INFO) is a leading research and teaching college in the field of information science, ranked #3 in the USA by the U.S. News & World Report. INFO faculty, staff, and students are expanding the frontiers of how people access and use information and technology in an evolving world-in government, education, business, social media, and more. The college offers top-ranked academic degree programs and leads cutting-edge academic and industry research, specializing in library and information science, digital curation, data systems and management, human-computer interaction, AI and machine learning, accessible and inclusive technology design, sociotechnical systems, and cybersecurity and privacy. Located just outside of Washington, D.C., INFO faculty, staff, and students have unmatched research, internship, and career opportunities.

