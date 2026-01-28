Senate Participates In Asian Parliamentary Assembly's Meeting In Bahrain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jordan, Jan. 28 (Petra) – A delegation from the Jordanian Senate, headed by Ahmad Tbeishat, and comprised of Haya Qaraleh and Sultan Al-Jazi, took part in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA)'s general meeting.The meeting, hosted by Bahrain, was held under the theme: "The Role of Asian Parliaments in Promoting Dialogue among Cultures and Civilisations in Asia: Opportunities, Challenges and Future Pathways."During their meeting with Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the delegation expressed their "sincere appreciation and deep gratitude to Bahrain for its generous hosting of the high-level parliamentary event."The delegation noted the importance of holding the meeting in Manama under the APA's auspices.The senators also said this opportunity would strengthen parliamentary work, broaden dialogue horizons among cultures and civilizations in Asia, and call for cooperation, intensified efforts, and unified action to develop future parliamentary pathways for constructive dialogue.Calling for identifying the best practices in this field, the delegates noted this effort aims to transform diversity of cultural identities and civilizations in Asia into a "source of strength and contribute to enhancing role of Asian parliaments as active partners in peacemaking and building a better future for future generations."