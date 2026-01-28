ISRO Scientific Tests Confirm Sabarimala Gold Was Stripped

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (IANS) Fresh scientific findings have added a crucial layer of clarity to the sensational Sabarimala gold theft case, with experts confirming that the sanctum door panels were not replaced and that the crime involved the stripping of gold from copper-plated sheets.

The findings, submitted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and placed before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, rule out speculation of wholesale replacement of the sanctum fixtures or their transfer to international rackets.

Scientists from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO -VSSC), who conducted detailed material analysis, have testified that the panels currently installed at Sabarimala are the original copper sheets.

Tests have confirmed that the stolen material was gold layered over copper, and not solid gold panels, as had been widely speculated earlier.

According to the testimony, the wooden framework of the sanctum door -- locally referred to as the kattill -- was also found to be original.

However, samples taken from sheets that were removed and later reinstalled showed a significant reduction in gold content, establishing that the precious metal had been stripped while leaving the base copper intact.

Addressing visible alterations in the panels that had fuelled suspicion, VSSC scientists said that the changes were the result of chemical reactions rather than physical replacement.

The application of mercury and associated chemical solutions, typically used in gold extraction processes, caused variations in the chemical composition of the sheets, leading to surface-level changes.

There is, however, no scientific evidence to suggest that the original sheets were removed and substituted with new ones, the scientists clarified.

The SIT has informed the High Court that further analysis remains underway, including comparative testing of samples collected from the old sanctum door.

VSSC officials have indicated that a consolidated final report, incorporating these comparative results, will be submitted shortly.

The scientific testimony is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the direction of the investigation, narrowing its focus to the mechanics of the gold theft and identifying those responsible for executing the chemically driven extraction without altering the sanctum's core structures.