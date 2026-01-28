MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Scryb Reports Fiscal 2025 Results; Strengthened Balance Sheet and Significant Cybeats Exposure

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) ("Scryb'' or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 ("FY2025"). The filings are available on SEDAR+.

Fiscal 2025 marked a transformative year for Scryb, highlighted by a materially strengthened balance sheet, significantly reduced operating costs, and a simplified corporate structure aligned with a focused portfolio of growth investments.

Scryb holds 75 million Cybeats Technologies Corp. shares with a market value of approximately $12 million, based on a market price of $0.16 per share. These 75 million shares represent approximately 39% of Cybeats' issued and outstanding shares. At market close on January 27, Scryb traded at $0.10 per share and had a market capitalization of approximately $4.7 million.

Working capital improved by approximately $8 million year-over-year, strengthening from a $6.8 million deficit at September 30, 2024 to a surplus of approximately $1.2 million at September 30, 2025. Total liabilities were reduced by approximately 77% year-over-year, declining from $11.4 million at September 30, 2024 to approximately $2.6 million at September 30, 2025.

"Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for Scryb. Through disciplined execution and strategic portfolio realignment, we materially strengthened our balance sheet and exited the year with improved liquidity and a streamlined corporate structure. This positions Scryb to focus on long-term value creation while maintaining significant exposure to Cybeats' upside as a strategic shareholder," said James Van Staveren, CEO of Scryb Inc.

"2026 represents an inflection point for Scryb. We enter the year with our strongest financial foundation to date, a focused portfolio of assets, and significant optionality to pursue new investment opportunities. We expect continued growth in asset value and are actively exploring opportunities, including in digital assets, that we believe can drive long-term value for shareholders," said Daniel Proska, President of Scryb.

About Scryb

Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

James Van Staveren, CEO

Phone: 647-847-5543

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding Scryb's strategy, financial position, future performance, investment activities, outlook, and the expected growth, performance, and prospects of its portfolio companies, including Cybeats Technologies Corp. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "estimates," and similar expressions. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, customer demand, regulatory developments, access to capital, the execution of business plans by portfolio companies, and the absence of material adverse events. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory or legal environments, the financial performance of portfolio companies, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic objectives. Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Scryb undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.







Source: Scryb Inc.