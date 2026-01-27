403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Senator Calls for DHS Chief Noem’s Impeachment
(MENAFN) US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, has urged Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if she refuses to resign.
In a video posted Monday on a US-based social media platform, Warren joined growing calls for Noem’s removal, highlighting concerns about her handling of the federal administration’s immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota and across the country.
“Kristi Noem should resign, and if she doesn’t, Congress should impeach her and remove her from office. In America, we still believe in accountability, not lies,” Warren said.
The senator accused Noem of misleading the public regarding the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and intensive care nurse at the city’s Veterans Affairs hospital, who was killed by a Border Patrol agent during a protest against federal immigration enforcement.
After the incident, Department of Homeland Security officials claimed that Pretti had intended to “massacre law enforcement” and “murder federal agents.”
However, bystander video footage appeared to contradict those statements.
Pretti, who was legally allowed to carry a concealed firearm, was not shown holding a weapon in the available videos. Instead, footage captured an agent removing a concealed firearm from Pretti’s waistband shortly before another agent shot him in the back.
“(US President) Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think that they can tell you what to believe. They think you will believe them instead of your own eyes. Don’t roll over for a lie. These lies have to stop,” Warren said.
“We cannot allow this shooting and ICE’s blatant violations of law to be covered up. It’s time to rein in the federal agents who think they can swagger through our streets, throw people to the ground, shoot American citizens, and then count on protection from Trump and Noem.”
In a video posted Monday on a US-based social media platform, Warren joined growing calls for Noem’s removal, highlighting concerns about her handling of the federal administration’s immigration enforcement operations in Minnesota and across the country.
“Kristi Noem should resign, and if she doesn’t, Congress should impeach her and remove her from office. In America, we still believe in accountability, not lies,” Warren said.
The senator accused Noem of misleading the public regarding the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident and intensive care nurse at the city’s Veterans Affairs hospital, who was killed by a Border Patrol agent during a protest against federal immigration enforcement.
After the incident, Department of Homeland Security officials claimed that Pretti had intended to “massacre law enforcement” and “murder federal agents.”
However, bystander video footage appeared to contradict those statements.
Pretti, who was legally allowed to carry a concealed firearm, was not shown holding a weapon in the available videos. Instead, footage captured an agent removing a concealed firearm from Pretti’s waistband shortly before another agent shot him in the back.
“(US President) Donald Trump and Kristi Noem think that they can tell you what to believe. They think you will believe them instead of your own eyes. Don’t roll over for a lie. These lies have to stop,” Warren said.
“We cannot allow this shooting and ICE’s blatant violations of law to be covered up. It’s time to rein in the federal agents who think they can swagger through our streets, throw people to the ground, shoot American citizens, and then count on protection from Trump and Noem.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment