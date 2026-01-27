Teleport Introduces Agentic Identity Framework To Secure AI Agents In Production Infrastructure

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced the Teleport Agentic Identity Framework, an AI-centered framework that gives organizations a clear roadmap for securely deploying agentic AI in production cloud and on-premises environments. The framework will evolve alongside the industry and needs of the community, defining the policies, practices, developer tools and reference architecture required to operate autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents as trusted identities across modern infrastructure, reducing the risk of data compromise, misuse, and external adversarial threats.

As enterprises accelerate AI agents into production, security and infrastructure leaders face a widening gap between the urgency to deploy AI and the need for systems resilience. The Agentic Identity Framework is designed to close that gap, enabling organizations to unlock AI-driven automation without introducing unacceptable security, compliance, or data-exposure risk.

Why AI Is Forcing a Rethink of Identity

Agentic AI introduces security challenges that traditional identity and access models weren't designed for. AI agents dynamically invoke tools, access sensitive data, delegate tasks, and operate across environments at scale, often without direct human involvement. As a result, identity must be re-established at a more foundational level.

This shift is already underway. A recent Teleport survey found that 69% of infrastructure leaders said widespread AI adoption will require significant changes to identity management, while only 2% disagreed. This underscores a growing consensus that existing identity approaches are insufficient for securing agentic systems at scale.

Today, many organizations rely on static secrets, hard-coded credentials, or brittle custom configurations layered on legacy tools to deploy agents. This leads to secrets sprawl, fragmented identity governance, limited visibility, and systemic risk as deployments scale across production infrastructure environments.

Teleport's Infrastructure Identity Platform establishes a unified identity layer secured cryptographically with a hardware root of trust. By replacing static credentials with strong, ephemeral identities, organizations can enforce zero-trust access, eliminate standing privileges, gain real-time visibility into identity behavior, and significantly reduce blast radius.

“A unified identity layer is a prerequisite to deploying AI within enterprise infrastructure environments,” said Ev Kontsevoy, co-founder and CEO of Teleport.“Deploying AI on top of fragmented credentials and identity silos is a recipe for secrets and data leakage.”

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, establishes a unified identity layer for infrastructure - humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents - secured cryptographically. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments, preventing identity attacks, accelerating engineering, and enabling secure AI adoption. For more information, visit or follow @goteleport.

