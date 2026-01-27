MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association (MDTLA) will installduring the organization's, at the

The annual black-tie gala will bring together attorneys, judges, politicians and leaders from across South Florida's legal community to celebrate MDTLA's incoming officers and board. The evening will mark a significant leadership milestone for Demanda, a nationally recognized trial attorney and longtime member of the association.

Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers

As President, Demanda will lead MDTLA's efforts to advance the interests of trial lawyers, promote professional excellence, and protect access to justice for individuals and families throughout Miami-Dade County.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as President of the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association,” Demanda said.“MDTLA represents our shared responsibility to fight for the community's access to the courts and ensure that justice remains available to everyone, not just the powerful.”

The 2026 Installation Gala will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel. The event will include formal remarks, recognition of past leadership, and the ceremonial swearing-in of MDTLA's new officers.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida's most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Email: ...